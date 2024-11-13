John Krasinski Crowned ‘People’ Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
OFFICE CRUSH
The Office star John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. The actor, writer and director was awarded the coveted title during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, making a special appearance on the show. “Look at him, I get it,” Colbert said. Krasinski is married to actor Emily Blunt and the couple have two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7. Krasinksi told People his initial response when he heard he was being crowned was, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts... Other than maybe I‘m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.” He said wife Blunt was “very excited” when she found out, and that, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” Krasinski inherits the title from Patrick Dempsey.
