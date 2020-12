British spy novelist John le Carré has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from his agent. Born David Cornwell, the former MI6 agent adopted the pen name for his writing career, which he carried with him for a six-decade run that included bestsellers such as The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

He died of pneumonia, according to a statement from his family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.