Lennon Assassin Mark David Chapman Says There Was ‘Evil in My Heart’
‘SELFISH DISREGARD’
The man who killed John Lennon at gun point in 1980 claimed he knew the act was wrong, and that he had “evil in his heart” in his pursuit of fame. Mark David Chapman, who has repeatedly claimed remorse for killing the Beatle, made the remark during an August parole interview in which he was denied release for the 12th consecutive time. In his interview, he cited a “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence,” and said his choice to murder Lennon was “my big answer to everything. I wasn’t going to be a nobody, anymore,” according to a transcript obtained by the Associated Press. The board, in refusing him parole, said that he left “the world recovering from the void of which you created.” Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence as the Green Haven Correctional Facility in New York. He is scheduled to appear before the parole board again in February 2024.