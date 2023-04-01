John Lennon’s Girlfriend May Pang Spills on ‘Lost Weekend’

Read it at New York Post
John Lennon’s lover, May Pang, isn’t shy about sharing the details of her affair with the Beatle, which she says was orchestrated by Yoko One. “It was cock-a-doodle-do all the time,” she told the New York Post. “John Lennon charmed the pants off of me. After we made love [the first time], I started to cry.” Pang describes how a casual romp turned into a passionate 18-month relationship often referred to as Lennon’s “lost weekend.” “We fell in love with each other,” she said. “We were like a couple of kids. His favorite thing was to go to IHOP and eat blueberry pancakes.”