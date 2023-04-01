CHEAT SHEET
    John Lennon’s Girlfriend May Pang Spills on ‘Lost Weekend’

    ‘COCK-A-DOODLE-DO’

    John Lennon’s lover, May Pang, isn’t shy about sharing the details of her affair with the Beatle, which she says was orchestrated by Yoko One. “It was cock-a-doodle-do all the time,” she told the New York Post. “John Lennon charmed the pants off of me. After we made love [the first time], I started to cry.” Pang describes how a casual romp turned into a passionate 18-month relationship often referred to as Lennon’s “lost weekend.” “We fell in love with each other,” she said. “We were like a couple of kids. His favorite thing was to go to IHOP and eat blueberry pancakes.”

