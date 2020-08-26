John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole for 11th Time
STILL DOING TIME
Although Mark David Chapman says that he now feels remorseful and has found Jesus since killing John Lennon back in 1980, he has been denied parole for the 11th time. Artist and singer Yoko Ono, the widow of the late Beatles singer, has consistently expressed concern for her and her family’s safety should Chapman be released. When the 65-year-old was last eligible for parole in 2018, the panel agreed with Ono, writing that “someone may attempt or succeed in harming you out of anger and or revenge, or for the same reason that you did John Lennon, to assume notoriety.” The killer, who shot Lennon four times then waited for police to arrive while reading a book, says that he is willing to be held responsible for his crimes for “however long it takes, forever.” He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.