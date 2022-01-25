John Lennon’s Son Puts Up Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Notes as NFT
HELP!
Even The Beatles can’t escape the hold NFTs have on the world. Julian Lennon, John Lennon’s eldest son, is selling Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for “Hey Jude” as an NFT, he announced Monday. It’s part of a “Lennon Collection” that includes the likes of Lennon’s Magical Mystery Tour coat, his black cape from the movie Help!, and three of Lennon’s Gibson guitars that he gifted to Julian. “Own a piece of music history as Julian Lennon unveils his inaugural digital exhibition, with his private collection of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia,” said the website featuring the collection. Those who purchase the NFTs, of course, won’t actually get the items themselves. Instead, they will get a unique digital “token” of the item along with an exclusive audio narration by the younger Lennon, according to the Guardian.