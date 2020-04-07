Rep. John Lewis Endorses Biden and Urges Him to Pick Woman of Color as Running Mate
Civil-rights icon Rep. John Lewis has formally endorsed Joe Biden and urged the former vice president to pick a woman of color as his running mate. “I think Vice President Biden should look around—it would be good to have a woman of color,” Lewis said, according to CBS News. “It would be good to have a woman that looks like the rest of America: smart, gifted, a fighter, a warrior... I think the time has long passed to make the White House look like the whole of America.” Lewis, 80, announced late last year he had been diagnosed with Stage Four pancreatic cancer, but the Georgia Democrat said he would be hitting the campaign trail for Biden. “I have a few health problems now but I hope they will not be with me forever... We need [Biden’s] voice and we need his leadership now more than ever before.” Lewis’ endorsement came more than a month before his state's Democratic primary. Georgia's contest was initially going to happen on March 24, but it has been delayed until May 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.