John Lewis’ Funeral Motorcade Stops at Black Lives Matter Plaza En Route to Capitol
The funeral motorcade of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) made a stop at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Monday. In a poignant scene, the hearse carrying Lewis’ casket to Capitol Hill—where the legendary civil rights leader will lie in state—paused at the street emblazoned with “Black Lives Matter” in large yellow letters as “Amazing Grace” played.
Amid protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s death, Lewis made his last public appearance at the plaza on June 7 after the mural was painted on a section of 16th Street near the White House. Prior to the funeral procession making its way through the street, the city placed a large image of Lewis standing on the mural at the plaza.