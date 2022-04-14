CHEAT SHEET
Alleged Arsonist Who Set Brooklyn LGBTQ+ Club on Fire Is Caught
A 24-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged after allegedly setting a popular LGBTQ+ club ablaze earlier this month—and injuring two of its employees, New York federal prosecutors said Thursday. John Lhota was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson in connection with the April 3 fire at Rash, a Bushwick bar and nightclub. Prosecutors allege Lhota was caught on security video buying a red gas canister before going to Rash and pouring gasoline on the floor. Another video allegedly shows him tossing a lit cigarette on the floor—which did not start a fire—and then using a lighter to start the blaze. Two Rash employees were hurt and the club was heavily damaged.