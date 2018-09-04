John McCain Planned Funeral, Memorial in Final Hectic Days

A close friend of John McCain’s has revealed that the Arizona senator, who died Aug. 25 from brain cancer, wrote a 40-page document specifying the details of his own funeral and memorial services as part of a dizzying flurry of activity in his last days. Rick Davis told The Arizona Republic, “He said, ‘OK, we’ve got to start planning my funeral.’ We’re like, ‘Uh, can’t it wait? This is depressing.’ He said, ‘No. We’ve got to get it done. We’ve got to get it done right now.’” Davis said McCain completed a variety of projects in his final days, including a book and TV show, but that a dream of making a final appearance in the Senate had to be abandoned due to his failing health. Davis also said McCain “didn’t give a shit” about candidate Kelly Sadler’s “It doesn’t matter; he’s dying anyway” remark about McCain’s opposition to President Trump’s CIA pick, Gina Haspel.
