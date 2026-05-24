John McCain’s Son Dies Suddenly
Doug McCain, the eldest son of the late Sen. John McCain, has died suddenly at age 66. His cause of death has not been disclosed. “I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain’s sudden passing,” his sister, Meghan McCain, 41, announced in a statement on Instagram. “He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room. I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp.” Doug was the son of John McCain’s first wife, Carol Shepp, and the late Arizona senator adopted him after the two married in 1965. Doug had a long career as a pilot, joining the Navy after graduating from the University of Virginia and then becoming a captain with American Airlines, according to his obituary. Doug is survived by his mother Carol, his wife, Ashley, and their two children.