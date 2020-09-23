John McCain’s Widow Cindy Endorses Joe Biden for President
‘COUNTRY FIRST’
Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, announced Tuesday that she would endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she wrote on Twitter. “He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight,” she said. According to multiple reports, she plans to make appearances on major news shows Wednesday to promote and formalize her endorsement. John McCain, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a former prisoner of war, was a frequent target of President Trump, who said of the senator, “I prefer people who haven’t been captured.”