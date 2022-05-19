John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Roast Jimmy Kimmel for Getting COVID Again

Earlier this month, Jimmy Kimmel called in his friend and fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia to guest host his late-night show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Now, after returning to the show last week, it has happened again.

Instead of merely appearing as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Saturday Night Live alums—and co-stars of Disney+’s new Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot—John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, also filled in as last-minute guest hosts after Kimmel caught COVID, again.

“Thank you so much, it is an honor and a favor to be here,” Mulaney joked at the top of their opening bit. “I guess we should explain why we’re hosting tonight. Remember how Jimmy said he didn’t have COVID but then he said he did have COVID? Well, he was right both times.”

“That’s right… Jimmy has contracted COVID again, for the second time in three weeks,” Samberg added. “And we’re thinking they should probably change the name of the show to ‘Jimmy Kimmel… Alive.’” When that line was met with hesitant laughter, he deadpanned, “It’s just a joke.”

Later, the pair acknowledged their costumes, made up entirely of Jimmy Kimmel Live! merch, by explaining that they no longer fit into their old suits “since the whole pandemic and quitting cocaine thing,” a reference to Mulaney’s rehab stint.

By the end of their dual monologue, they were announcing their retirement from late-night TV, because “we didn’t want Corden to get all of the action,” as Samberg put it.

“Look, this is our last show, but we don’t wanna get too emotional and ruin the show by suddenly crying in the monologue. That’s Jimmy’s territory,” Mulaney added. “But, you know, to be fair to him there’s a long late-night tradition of that. Johnny Carson used to come out and weep like a child.”

“Did that really happen?” Samberg asked.

“No, he held it together,” Mulaney replied.

“Right, because he was a professional,” Samberg said.

