John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler Have Finalized Their Divorce, Report Says
OFFICIALLY OVER
John Mulaney has finalized his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Court records reveal that the comedian legally dissolved his seven-year marriage to Tendler on Thursday, five months after he filed for divorce. The pair married in July 2014 and first split in October 2020. Within a week of the announcement of the split, news came out that Mulaney was dating Olivia Munn, with whom he had a son in November. The same day that Mulaney and Munn are believed to have welcomed their baby, Tendler posted a photo of herself on Instagram smoking with the caption “Holiday Season.” In a statement released around the time of the divorce filing the artist wrote, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”