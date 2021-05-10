CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
John Mulaney and Wife Annamarie Tendler Announce Divorce After His Rehab Stint
CALLING IT QUITS
Read it at Insider
Comedian John Mulaney confirmed Monday that he and his wife Anna Marie Tendler are splitting up after six years of marriage. This comes after Mulaney completed a 60-day stint at a Pennsylvania rehab clinic for alcohol and cocaine addiction. On Monday, a rep for Tendler told Page Six that she is “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage” but wishes him “support and success as he continues his recovery.” The 38-year-old comedian has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, revealing in a 2019 interview that he started drinking at age 13. “I drank for attention,” Mulaney said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”