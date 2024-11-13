Cheat Sheet
1
John Krasinski Crowned ‘People’ Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
OFFICE CRUSH
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.13.24 3:10AM EST 
Published 11.13.24 1:43AM EST 
John Krasinski attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York.
John Krasinski attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. John Nacion/John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Office star John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. The actor, writer and director was awarded the coveted title during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, making a special appearance on the show. “Look at him, I get it,” Colbert said. Krasinski is married to actor Emily Blunt and the couple have two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7. Krasinksi told People his initial response when he heard he was being crowned was, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts... Other than maybe I‘m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.” He said wife Blunt was “very excited” when she found out, and that, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” Krasinski inherits the title from Patrick Dempsey.

2

John Mulaney Says Olivia Munn Randomly Drug-Tests Him

CHANGED MAN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.13.24 3:30AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 9:03PM EST 
Host John Mulaney during the monologue on “Saturday Night Life.”
Host John Mulaney during the monologue on “SNL.” NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney said he is a changed man after struggling with alcohol and cocaine addictions for years. In a new GQ interview, Mulaney credits many positive changes in his life to starting a family with actress Olivia Munn. The two now share two children together. However, Munn shared that she barely knew the comedian when she got pregnant. “It wasn’t anything close to ‘dating,’” she said about their arrangement. But she decided to take an active role in his recovery anyway. “I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn’t know him well enough to help him,” she added. When Munn was 6 months pregnant, she asked Mulaney to be randomly drug-tested, something he still does today. “[She] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch,” said Mulaney about Munn in a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He added, “It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

3
Stephen Miller’s Uncle Trashes His Mass Deportation Plan
FAMILY MATTERS
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.12.24 6:29PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 6:28PM EST 
Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

The uncle of incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, spoke out Tuesday against the longtime Trump ally‘s hardline stance on immigration, telling The Daily Mail that it‘s a bit rich considering Miller’s family history. “More than 70 of our family who were denied entry to the US from 1925-1940, because of their ethnicity/religion, due to the xenophobia of the ‘America First’ political faction of the day, were all gassed or machine gunned by the Nazi Einsatzgruppen in WWII,” Dr. David Glosser told the outlet. Miller, an architect of Donald Trump’s controversial family separation policy who has espoused white nationalist talking points, was previously a speechwriter for Trump. In that role, Miller filled the campaign with increasingly dark rhetoric about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the U.S. Glosser compared that language to the way Nazis justified extermination camps. “The killers‘ political masters’ rhetoric had portrayed them as being sub-human, criminal, or even demonic elements that needed to be expelled, expunged, and eventually exterminated,' the retired neuropsychologist said. “The same pattern of seeking power by exciting and exploiting racial anxieties and blaming scapegoats in times of plague, economic, or social turmoil has been a tragic element of human history since time immemorial.”

4
FDA Boss Sounds the Alarm About Future Under Trump and RFK Jr.
‘DISAPPOINTED’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.24 4:23PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 4:22PM EST 
Dr. Robert Califf awaits the start of his nomination hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee November 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Califf is U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee to be the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf said he was “disappointed” with the presidential election result and is uncertain about the agency’s future under Donald Trump. “I’m biased, but I feel like the FDA is at peak performance right now and we’ll just see what happens as the new team comes in,” he said at a conference hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Cancer Research on Tuesday. Trump’s ally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has taken a hard line against the FDA as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” platform. With Trump allowing Kennedy to “go wild on health,” Kennedy promised to end “corporate corruption” at the agency, he told MSNBC on Nov. 6. “The gist of this administration, from everything that’s been said, is that they want to change a lot of things, and how it gets changed depends on who gets appointed into key positions,” Califf said. He did not address Kennedy’s skepticism towards vaccines, but he did agree with Kennedy’s position of stricter regulations for ultra-processed foods.

5
‘X-Files’ Stars Admit to ‘Tension’ That Led to Their ‘Not Speaking’
‘DYSFUNCTIONAL’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.12.24 1:58PM EST 
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in “The X-Files.”
FOX

The X Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a candid conversation on Duchovny‘s Fail Better podcast in which they acknowledged they wouldn’t “speak to each other for weeks at a time” while filming the original cult favorite show. “There was a lot of tension, which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work, because we’re both f---ing crazy, I guess,” Duchovny said. Anderson agreed, “It’s crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time.” Ultimately Duchovny claimed responsibility for his “failure of companionship” and for creating several “dysfunctional” moments in their relationship over the years. They also cleared the air about Anderson’s fight for pay equity for the first three years of the show. “Selfishly, back then, I thought I was like being attacked,” Duchovny said, as Anderson spoke up about receiving less pay than him. Anderson replied, “Oh really, I didn’t know that. I’m sorry. That’s interesting that I wasn’t paying attention to that side of it.”

6
Sleep Pill Pitchman to Be Trump’s Israel Ambassador
‘HE LOVES ISRAEL’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.24 4:21PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 3:40PM EST 
Mike Huckabee.
Donald Trump has named Mike Huckabee as his nomination for ambassador to Israel. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as his ambassador to Israel, he announced Tuesday. Huckabee, who has appeared in TV ads hawking the dubious sleep aid Relaxium, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his career. The one-time Baptist minister will be the first non-Jewish ambassador since 2011. “Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” the president-elect said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!” Huckabee’s nomination comes as Israel wages war in Gaza and Lebanon. The former governor, who has led tour groups in Israel, has endorsed its claim to the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long sought to strengthen Israel’s ties to American Evangelical Christians, and Huckabee’s nomination could support that endeavor. Huckabee’s daughter, current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019, during his first stint in the White House.

7
‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces She Is Expecting Baby #4
‘HERE WE GO AGAIN!’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.12.24 4:40PM EST 
Erin and Abe Lichy.
Erin and Abe Lichy. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy is expecting her fourth child, People reports. The 37-year-old entrepreneur and TV personality already shares three children ages nine, seven, and four, with husband Abe Lichy. She told People that “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how [the new pregnancy] will change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest.” Lichy found out she was pregnant while out and about, she realized she was “super sensitive to smells around me,” she told the outlet. “I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’” Despite a “rough” first ten weeks in the pregnancy, Lichy said she’s feeling calm and collected about what’s to come. “Three versus four kids doesn’t seem so scary,” she said.

8
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Goes Viral for Botching Puzzle
SILLY SAUSAGE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.12.24 10:41AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 10:40AM EST 
A Wheel of Fortune slot machine

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine

David Becker/Getty

Wheel of Fortune contestant Will Jordan from Connecticut had a memorable blank moment on Monday night’s episode, answering a fairly filled-in puzzle that appeared as “___E _OURSE_F A ROUN_ OF A___AUSE,” with “Treat yourself a round of sausage.” The now viral moment has been widely shared on social media, as users call it “painful,” but appreciate the former service member and police officer’s sense of humor about the gaffe. “I’m sure I’m gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back, so we’ll try to have some fun with it,” Jordan told Maggie Sajack, the show’s social media correspondent (and daughter of retired host Pat Sajak) in a post-game clip. “If your dad, in retirement, is watching the show, maybe cracks a beer and has a laugh, it’ll be worth it,” Jordan also told Sajak, as he opined the puzzles are much harder to solve on national television “when the lights are on and the stars” Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are staring at you, than they are at home. Said one social media user, “Yup the lights were definitely on, and nobody was home.”

9
Political Celebrity ‘Babydog’ Banned from Senate Floor
INJUSTICE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.24 3:25PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 3:21PM EST 
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, on stage during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Incoming West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice’s bulldog, Babydog, was blocked from being on Senate floor during orientation on Tuesday, Axios reported. Justice, who is currently the Republican governor of West Virginia, has made a name for his five-year-old, 60-pound dog by bringing her to events. Senate floor staff informed Justice that only service dogs are allowed after Senator-elect Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) “was first to raise the question in jest,” according to Axios. As the rule seems to only apply to the Senate floor, Babydog will still be able to roam the halls and hang out in her owner’s office, as many other congressional dogs do. The bulldog famously took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July to chants of “Babydog!” “I don’t know about you,” Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana said in his convention speech. “But thank god Babydog is a Republican.”

10
Melania Trump Now Selling Access to Her ‘Dynamic Life’ for $195
MERRY GRIFTMAS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.24 12:56PM EST 
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave from their car as they leave Palam Air Force Base in New Delhi on February 24, 2020
The project will offer a “glimpse” inside the first lady’s life “on the move.” PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh off her No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir Melania, future, and former, first lady Melania Trump is moving on to her next vanity project with “On the Move,” a “exclusive collection” of 16 digital images. “I am pleased to share my journey—through photographs—with fans and collectors,” her office said in a statement released Tuesday. The project is being promoted as a compilation of snapshots of the first lady in “various settings” that “offer a poignant glimpse into [Melania Trump’s] fast-moving life.” President-elect Donald Trump will presumably be featured along for the ride, but the project seems to be separate from her official duties as first lady as it is being marked and sold through her personal website. Like her husband, Mrs. Trump has attached her name to a number of collector’s items since she first left the White House in 2021, including, jewelry, watercolor art and non-fungible tokens.

