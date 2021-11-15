On Sunday evening’s season finale episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver devoted much of the top of the show to Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Texas who flew to Washington, D.C., in a private jet to participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She ended up livestreaming some of the Capitol riot, including her entering the building and posing proudly next to some broken windows. On March 26, Ryan boasted on Twitter, “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

It is “on one hand, a pretty brazen tweet; but on the other, a pretty great Real Housewives catchphrase,” joked Oliver. “I have blonde hair, white skin and I’m not going to jail? She’s the new Erika Jayne, and I don’t say that lightly.”

“To be fair, Jenna Ryan was right—she’s not going to jail, because she’s actually going to prison. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to 60 days behind bars, and earlier this week, sat down with local news to make it absolutely clear she’s learned nothing from this,” he added.

Oliver then threw to an interview with Ryan that aired on WFAA, Dallas’ local ABC affiliate, where, when asked why she livestreamed herself storming the Capitol, she claimed, “I was just like, ‘We’re storming the Capitol!’ and I meant we’re storming with our words…”

Yes, Oliver was as confused by the outrageous interview as you probably are. “What are you talking about, you Marjorie Taylor Wanna-green? Storming with words? That’s not a thing! That’s never been a thing!” he exclaimed.

Ryan also said in the interview that she’s preparing for her 60-day stint behind bars by watching YouTube videos about “how prison is.”

“OK, I don’t know what’s weirder there: That she seems so casual or that an adult has to go to YouTube to learn how prison is. I’ll tell you: It’s bad, Jenna! Really bad!” exclaimed Oliver.

Yes, karma is a bitch.