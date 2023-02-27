John Oliver Embarrasses James O’Keefe in Brutal Send-Off

James O’Keefe has been officially ousted from the conservative sting operation he founded and John Oliver had an absolute field day Sunday night dancing on the now-former Project Veritas leader’s professional grave.

As the Last Week Tonight host explained—citing a recent Daily Beast report—“alt-right Borat” was removed from his leadership position at that organization amid a dispute with its board over mistreatment of employees and misuse of company funds.

But “the most amazing detail in this story,” Oliver said, “is the degree to which O’Keefe is obsessed with finding opportunities to sing and dance in public.” He proceeded to share clips of O’Keefe performing the lead role in an outdoor production of the musical Oklahoma! as well as an elaborate dance number he put together as part of the Project Veritas Las Vegas Experience.

“I had the exact same reaction watching that as I did when Elon Musk hosted SNL,” Oliver joked of the latter, which included O’Keefe being “dance-attacked by FBI agents” while wearing a bulletproof “PRESS” vest: “Wow, you really do suck at the thing you love the most.”

The extravaganza culminated in O’Keefe dancing to “Gangsta’s Paradise” in a choir robe as a younger version of himself prayed on his knees.

“That is a bold choice!” Oliver said in disbelief. “I’m not saying that performance killed Coolio, but it definitely didn’t help!”

