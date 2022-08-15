On Sunday evening, John Oliver opened the latest edition of Last Week Tonight by addressing—what else?—the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club-residence.

“As I’m sure you know by now, on Monday, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and seized documents—something Trump reacted to with characteristic restraint,” cracked Oliver.

Yes, Trump released a diva-like statement whining, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” with the country club owner adding, “They even broke into my safe!”

“No, not your safe! Yeah, amazingly, the FBI even checks your locked safes when they go through your home with a search warrant,” offered Oliver.

“The search apparently stems from classified and sensitive documents that Trump apparently took from the White House as he left office—with some reportedly containing information related to nuclear weapons. And I’m not going to speculate or jump to conclusions here because there is still so much that we don’t know.”

As Oliver noted, that didn’t stop Republicans and their right-wing media apparatus from speculating wildly about the raid, culminating in Fox News Photoshopping the judge who signed off on the search’s body onto an image of Jeffrey Epstein getting a foot rub from Ghislaine Maxwell on a private jet.

The comic then cautioned, “I would not be so quick to assume that the most cautious AG the U.S. has had for a while took the unprecedented step of sending the FBI to an ex-president’s house if he didn’t think it was absolutely necessary.”