John Oliver Exposes the Insanity of Jared Kushner and Trump’s Gift to Netanyahu

On Sunday evening, John Oliver dedicated the opening portion of his HBO series Last Week Tonight to first son-in-law Jared Kushner, “a man who constantly looks like he was just reset to factory settings.”

Oliver, who has made it a habit of torching Mr. Ivanka—once proclaiming that his father-in-law has more sexual chemistry with Ivanka than he does—proceeded to probe Kushner’s meeting this week with Benjamin Netanyahu, wherein the squeaky-voiced real estate heir presented the embattled Israeli prime minister with a map of Israel that included the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

“Wow. All else aside, a map is a shitty gift—and getting it from Jared Kushner is the shittest way to receive it. It would be like if you got a bouquet of dead fish from your birthday, delivered by Matt Lauer,” cracked Oliver.

“But much more importantly, that map is a huge symbolic gesture,” he continued. “The Golan Heights is an area that virtually the entire international community considers occupied Syrian territory, so it’s a willfully provocative move with a finishing touch that is pure Trump.”

The comedian then pointed out how Trump wrote an arrow on the map pointing to it, accompanied by the word: “Nice.”

“Holy shit,” Oliver exclaimed. “I guess the only really surprising thing there is that Trump clearly spelled ‘noice’ wrong. Because it’s n-o-i-c-e. Any of this year’s eight Spelling Bee co-champions could have told you that.”