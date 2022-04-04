John Oliver Exposes the Lies of ‘Predatory’ Madison Cawthorn

On Sunday, John Oliver opened the latest edition of his must-see show Last Week Tonight by teeing off on Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, an accused serial sexual predator who delights in vacationing at Hitler’s holiday retreat (or “the Führer,” as Cawthorn called him on Instagram).

This week, wearing a backward baseball cap and T-shirt with “Warrior Poet” emblazoned across the chest, Cawthorn dubiously claimed during a podcast interview, “The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington—I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington… I look at a lot of these people, a lot of them I’ve looked up to through my life—I’ve always paid attention to politics… then all of a sudden, you get invited to, ‘Well, hey, we’re gonna have a sexual get-together at one of our homes. You should come!’ and I’m like, ‘What… What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

He also said he witnessed members of Congress do “a key-bump of cocaine right in front” of him.

“Now, obviously, no one uses the phrase ‘key-bump’ without knowing exactly what it means, so it feels like you’re already telling on yourself a little there,” said Oliver. “Also, I’m pretty sure that people having coke-fueled orgies don’t call them ‘sexual get-togethers.’ A ‘sexual get-together’ sounds like a sex-toy party at your friend Brenda’s friend Shanae’s house where you realize halfway through that the whole thing’s a pyramid scheme.”

Since no Democrat would ever invite Cawthorn to any party, much less offer him drugs, Republicans in Congress were quick to slam the allegations, with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy chewing the frat boy out in a closed-door meeting, calling his behavior “embarrassing” and “unbecoming.”

“The fact is though, Cawthorn’s record with the truth has always been unrelentingly bad,” said Oliver. “He implied the car crash that left him partially paralyzed derailed his plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, even though his application had already been rejected before the crash. He frequently claimed to be training for the Paralympics, which was news to actual Paralympians like Amanda McGrory, who pointed out he’s not even in the official registry for Paralympians, which you would have to be in order to compete.”

“But wait, there’s more, because Cawthorn was also the subject of a scathing public letter signed by more than 150 of his fellow college classmates alleging that he engaged in ‘sexually predatory behavior’ while in college.”

“All of this is really to say, Kevin McCarthy, this is the guy that surprised you this week? This predatory, conspiratorial, inexplicably hostile-to-trees guy?” Oliver added.

As for the orgy claim, one Republican who was present for the meeting with McCarthy told Politico, “Cawthorn clarified that multiple members were not involved in orgies but did maintain that one member of Congress invited him to a sex party with his wife. Despite McCarthy and others in the room pressing him to reveal a name, Cawthorn refused, this Republican said.”