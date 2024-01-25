If you were shocked and excited by the announcement that Jon Stewart will return to hosting The Daily Show, you’re in good company. John Oliver, Stewart’s friend and host of Last Week Tonight, found out the news during an interview with Today.

“I mean, that’s, that is a surprise,” Oliver said. “That’s a show that needs a host. He certainly is a very, very good one. So yeah, it’ll be exciting to see what he does.”

“Jordan’s back,” he continued, in a nod to Michael Jordan’s return to the Chicago Bulls after his supposed retirement.

But, while Oliver’s thrilled to see Stewart take the reins during an election year, he can think of a few fresh faces that would be suitable permanent replacements. Oliver tossed out Amber Ruffin, who hosted Peacock late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show after having been a writer for Last Night with Seth Meyers, and former The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. as strong follow-ups to the now-departed Trevor Noah.

Wednesday’s announcement that Stewart would return to host the Monday show through the 2024 election comes amid a tumultuous search for a permanent host and rumors it may forgo a host entirely. Hasan Minhaj was all-but-set to take the reins when a New Yorker exposé sank his chances. Minhaj was officially pulled from the running in October, leaving the satirical news show further at a crossroads caused by Noah’s surprise 2022 exit.

Despite Oliver’s recommendation of Wood, the former contributor has embarked on a 2024 tour alongside Jordan Klepper and left the show when he wasn’t initially chosen.

“Ultimately, it’s about not knowing where I fit in the show in the long run,” Wood told the Daily Beast earlier this month. “So in the short term, let me take a little sabbatical and go figure some shit out. And if you need a host, call me. If not, thanks, I love you all, and I’ll see you at the Emmys.”