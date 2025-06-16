John Oliver: No More ‘Slippery Slope’—This Is Trump Fascism

After multiple warnings from the president’s opponents and months of chaos from Trump’s second administration, John Oliver believes the moment has finally arrived.

“When everyone was warning about a slippery slope to authoritarianism under Trump, this is it,” Oliver declared in his Sunday monologue on Last Week Tonight. “Because masked government agents grabbing people off the streets and deporting them without due process is authoritarianism. Sending in the military to crack down on protests against those actions is authoritarianism.”

Last week’s escalation by Trump followed protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids across Los Angeles. Last Tuesday, Trump told Army soldiers during an address at Fort Bragg that he had to deploy “thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of marines to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob — and some of the radical left.” Trump claimed Los Angeles would be “burning” if not for him. ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver called Trump “such a dick” for reminding Californians about “the traumatic fires that are still very much on people’s minds in L.A.,” while adding: “Also, it is just so obvious when he stops reading and starts ad-libbing. As the tone of his voice just completely changes. I honestly wonder if his speechwriters even write it in now — if there are places where his Teleprompter just says ‘Do a bitchy little vamp.’” He also roasted border Czar Tom Homan. “He looks like Homer Simpson photoshopped as a real person. He looks like someone tried to carve Andre Agassi’s head into a bar of soap. He looks like baby Harvey Weinstein.”

Oliver noted that even the LAPD chief described the city as “nowhere near a level” for federal military backup. “Despite a lot of sensationalist news coverage, all of this was well within the city’s control,” Oliver said. “Why would you send troops if there is nothing for them to do? You’re just going to have 4,000 soldiers wandering around LA swinging by the Hollywood Walk of Fame to go, huh? Christian Slater. OK.”

And federal estimates that sending troops to L.A. would last 60 days and cost $134 million floored Oliver. “Usually when that much is spent on something completely pointless we at least get to see one of The Avengers in it,” he joked.

There is good news, however, according to the late night host.