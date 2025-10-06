John Oliver Taunts Stephen Miller: ‘What a F***ing Loser’

John Oliver mocked top Trump adviser Stephen Miller for trying to sound tough while delivering a speech last week to police officials in Memphis.

“What a f---ing loser,” Oliver said of Miller.

“In a speech that I’m sure sounded tough in his head,” Oliver played the clip of Miller telling Memphis cops that “we are so much more hardcore than they are,” referencing the alleged “gangbangers” that police are facing there.

“I’ve got to say, at this point, white supremacists just have to be embarrassed, right? This is your champion, right here?” Oliver asked, pointing at a photo of Miller from the event. “A man who looks like he still has a soft spot on his skull?!?”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller won't be laughing at John Oliver's depiction of him. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He also noted, however, how that tough talk has been accompanied by “nauseating footage” from Trump’s expansion of ICE activity into Chicago, where agents handcuffed a city councilor and raided an entire apartment building in the middle of the night.

“But as grim as all of this has been, the one glimmer of hope has been the strength of the pushback from local communities around the country,” he said, singling out humorous protests such as the person dressed in a frog costume outside an ICE detention center in Portland, Oregon, and a man in Chicago wielding a sign claiming he was “pretty sure” he had sex with two ICE agents via Grindr.

“The only way it could possibly get better is if the ‘pretty sure’ was only because the guy couldn’t remember if it was Grindr or Scruff,” he joked.

Oliver also poked fun at the lecture that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump had ordered all of the top military brass back home to hear in person last week, and mocked a parody video Trump had shared about the government shutdown set to Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear (The Reaper).”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller talks to reporters in the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“This administration is clearly still hellbent on trying to intimidate communities with shows of force. Which is why it is so important for them to be met with strong pushback each and every time,” Oliver said.

“Because this administration is obsessed with appearances. The thing is, they can dress up bureaucrats as the Grim Reaper. They can taunt gangbangers about being more hardcore than they are. They can kick out all the beardos and fat-shame our ships. But what they cannot do is cover up the ugliness of what they are doing right now. And it deserves to be pushed back on and exposed at every available opportunity, because if we do not do that then, much like two ICE agents somewhere outside Chicago, I’m pretty sure we are f---ed.”