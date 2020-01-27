Ex-Boyfriend of N.J. Nanny Stephanie Parze Confessed to Her Murder in Suicide Note: Prosecutors
The former boyfriend of a New Jersey nanny who had been missing since last Halloween confessed to her murder in a note before killing himself, prosecutors said Monday. John Ozbligan, 29, died by suicide in his Freehold Township home on Nov. 22, almost a month after 25-year-old Stephanie Parze was last seen attending a psychic’s show. On Sunday, two teenagers walking on Route 9 found Parze’s body just south of Old Mill Road at around 2:45 p.m., according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.
“In the note, Ozbilgen stated that he had had enough and he could not do life in prison,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said at a press conference Monday. “Ozbilgen acknowledged that he had dug himself a deep hole and wrote at the end of his note that this was his only choice. Sadly, however, he had not disclosed in the note where he disposed of Stephanie’s remains,” Gramiccioni added. “That guilt belongs to John Ozbilgen and John Ozbilgen alone.”