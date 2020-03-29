CHEAT SHEET
John Prine in ‘Critical’ Condition With COVID-19 Symptoms
Country folk singer-songwriter John Prine is in “critical” condition with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a Prine family statement posted to the musician’s Twitter account.
“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the statement read, “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”
Prine’s wife, Fiona Prine, announced earlier this month that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.