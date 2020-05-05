John Ratcliffe, Trump’s Pick for DNI, Says Finding the Origins of COVID-19 Would Be Job One

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said during his confirmation hearing for the Director of National Intelligence that if confirmed he would immediately focus on assessing the origins of the coronavirus and its “geopolitical consequences.”

“The intelligence community… will be laser focused on how this happened and when this happened,” Ratcliffe said, adding that his office would analyze China’s role in the spread of the virus.

The Trump administration has for weeks blasted China for its role in the spread of the virus, saying officials in Beijing withheld essential information that could have helped other countries prepare for an outbreak. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continue to push the theory that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan. But other U.S. and foreign allies have pushed back against that claim, saying there is no evidence to support it.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, also the U.S. ambassador to Germany, said last week it was the intelligence community’s assessment that there is a broad understanding that the virus was not manmade or genetically modified. He did not specify whether China released the virus accidentally from a laboratory.

Ratcliffe repeatedly told senators during the hearing that he would not allow politics to play a role in his decision making as director. “I won’t shade intelligence for anyone.”

He appeared in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday more than eight months after he withdrew his initial nomination for the position last August.

President Donald Trump nominated the Dallas-area congressman for the position after former Director Dan Coats submitted his resignation late last summer. Ratcliffe had impressed the president in hearings on Capitol Hill, where he aggressively questioned former Special Counsel Robert Mueller about his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Ratcliffe, viewed by the White House as a strong Trump supporter, had for years been considered for multiple posts in the administration. He sits on the House judiciary and intelligence committees. He is also a member of the House ethics committee.

Following his nomination last year, news surfaced that Ratcliffe had overstated parts of his résumé. The congressman had publicly stated that as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Texas he “arrested 300 illegal immigrants on a single day,” according to his campaign materials and House website at the time. But Ratcliffe only played a supporting role in that operation. He had also stated he tried individuals who funneled money to the terrorist group Hamas. In reality, though, Ratcliffe had merely investigated issues related to the funneling of that money and did not prosecute the case, according to a report by The New York Times.

Trump withdrew Ratcliffe’s nomination soon after those reports surfaced, posting on Twitter: "Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people.”

During the hearing Tuesday, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) pressed Ratcliffe about last year’s events and whether the president in his conversations with the congressman asked him about his loyalty.

“I was not asked,” Ratcliffe said. “My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law.”

Since Ratcliffe’s nomination withdrawal last August, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has seen various individuals take on the role of acting director.

Days after the Ratcliffe nomination news broke Aug. 2, 2019, Sue Gordon, then the deputy director of national intelligence, submitted her resignation. Her departure came after the White House blocked her chances at becoming director. Trump instead named Retired Vice Adm. Joseph Maguire as the acting director. Then, in February, Macguire testified on Capitol Hill that the intelligence community believed that Russia was actively taking steps to interfere in the 2020 election. And with that, Macguire was out, too.

Enter Grenell, a fierce Trump loyalist. Over the last several months, he’s served as both ambassador and acting director of national intelligence.

Since taking on the position, Grenell has focused much of his time publicly supporting Trump while spending little time focusing on ambassador duties, officials familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast.

If the party-line vote holds, Ratcliffe will be the new director of national intelligence, raising questions about where Grenell will move next. He’s already announced he will not be returning to Germany.

If Ratcliffe is not confirmed, Grenell will stay on in an acting capacity as director.