Pentagon Official Who Warned Against Ukraine Aid Block Asked to Resign, Says Report
The Pentagon's top policy official, who warned against blocking Ukraine’s military aid last year, is expected to leave his post soon, CNN reports. John Rood, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, has reportedly been asked to resign after losing the support of national security leaders. Shortly after Trump’s July 25 infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Rood emailed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to warn that “placing a hold on security assistance at this time would jeopardize this unique window of opportunity and undermine our defense priorities with a key partner in the strategic competition with Russia.” Rood joined the administration in January 2018, and was reportedly involved in certifying to Congress that Ukraine had carried out enough reforms to justify $250 million in security assistance. That certification contradicted one of the reasons put forward by some inside the Trump administration to defend blocking the delivery of aid to Ukraine.