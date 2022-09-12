Read it at Miami Herald
A Florida doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lifts after two deaths—but he gets to keep his medical license. The Miami Herald reports that Dr. John Sampson allegedly punctured a 33-year-old patient’s liver and intestines while removing fat from her abdomen and injecting it into her gluteal muscles, which is prohibited in Florida. Sampson had told state regulators he would not be performing surgery at Coral Gables’ Seduction Cosmetic Surgery, but the woman who died was the seventh he had operated on that day in June 2021. He’s been fined $25,000 and ordered to complete five hours of medical education and present two lectures.