John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director, Suffers Stroke

Director John Singleton suffered a stroke earlier this week, and is under “great medical care,” his family said in a statement Saturday. The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated Boyz n the Hood director suffered the stroke while he was at a hospital seeking medical attention. “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” a statement from the family read. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.” Singleton is currently co-creator and executive producer of FX's Snowfall. His directing credits include Boyz n the Hood, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Four Brothers, as well as episodes of Empire, Billions, and American Crime Story. “We are sad to learn the news of John’s condition, but we know he's a fighter. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at FX and his Snowfall family are with him and we are hopeful for a complete and speedy recovery,” FX Networks said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.