John Stamos’ Ex-Girlfriend Denies Cheating On Him With Tony Danza
Full House star John Stamos, the latest celebrity in a long procession of them to release a juicy memoir, alleges in If You Would Have Told Me that he caught his ex-girlfriend Teri Copley cheating on him with the actor Tony Danza, an allegation Copley refuted to People this week on the grounds that she and Stamos had already broken up when the incident occurred. Stamos originally claimed that he entered their shared home and saw her under the covers with a man he later found out was Danza. ‘“I wondered, ‘What was John doing there?’ because we had broken up,” Copley told People. “He just looked at me and shook his head and walked away.”