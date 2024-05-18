John Stamos Shares ‘Full House’ Reunion With Olsen Twins in Tribute to Bob Saget

John Stamos remembered his late co-star Bob Saget on what would’ve been the actor’s 68th birthday on Friday, posting a Full House reunion picture that included a rare appearance by the Olsen twins.

The actor shared a black-and-white group photo of himself and several of his co-stars from the classic sitcom—including the famously private Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the part of Michelle Tanner as young children. They were joined by four other Full House OGs: Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, and Scott Weinger, gathered around a statue of Dumbo in Saget’s home.

“Happy Birthday Bob,” Stamos wrote in the caption. “This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.”

Saget, who played Tanner family patriarch Danny and reprised his role in the 2016 spin-off series Fuller House, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2022, after falling and hitting his head while staying a Florida hotel. His funeral was held five days later on Jan. 14, drawing over 100 to the Los Angeles ceremony.

“That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family,” Stamos added in his tribute.

Stamos, who feuded with the Olsens over their decision not to join the cast of the spin-off series Fuller House, has credited Saget in the past with keeping the peace between the actors. On the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast last year, Stamos admitted that he was “angry” with the Olsens for not returning, but that Saget was “very instrumental” in saving the relationship.

He’s also dished on his closeness with Saget in his memoir, writing about how the two went from less-than-friendly colleagues on set to as close as brothers in the years after the show ended.

“Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say,” Stamos wrote Friday.