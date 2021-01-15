Man Who Filmed Ashli Babbitt Shooting at Capitol Charged With Joining Riot
‘OUR HOUSE, MOTHERF*CKERS!’
The man who recorded footage of Capitol Police shooting Ashli Babbitt—the first fatality from last week’s pro-Trump riot—has been arrested on charges that he took part in the storming. John Sullivan has insisted that he’s a journalist and was at the Capitol to document the protests. According to ABC4, he was interviewed on CNN and ABC’s Good Morning America to describe what he saw inside the building. But a criminal complaint states that he gave footage to the FBI that showed him shouting at rioters: “You guys are fucking savage. Let’s go!” Another clip shows him saying: “We gotta get this shit burned... it’s our house motherfuckers!” Some reports have linked Sullivan to Black Lives Matter protests—but the founder of BLM Utah, Lex Scott, said he “never has been and never will be” a member of his group, and described Sullivan as “a thorn in our side.”