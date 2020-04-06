John Taylor of Duran Duran: I Tested Positive, I’m OK Now, We Can and Will Beat This Thing

Read it at Variety
Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has posted a message of hope after revealing that he tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago and is recovering. “Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old—I like to think I am—or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19, but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘turbo-charged flu,’ I came out of it feeling okay,” wrote Taylor. “I am speaking out to answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.” Taylor concluded by telling fans that he “cannot wait to be back onstage again.”