Sen. John Thune ‘Flies Home With Mask On’ After Falling Sick Ahead of Coronavirus Stimulus Vote

Read it at Argus Leader
South Dakota Sen. John Thune flew home with a mask on after he fell ill ahead of Wednesday night’s vote on the coronavirus stimulus bill, according to Politico. Thune was one of four Republican senators who didn’t vote on the unprecedented $2 trillion bill, alongside Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah, and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Thune, 59, is South Dakota’s senior senator and the second-ranking Republican in the Senate. He said in a statement: “I felt under the weather [Wednesday] morning and, out of an abundance of caution, thought it was the responsible decision to avoid contact with my colleagues on Capitol Hill. Rest assured, I’ve been in touch with the attending physician at the Capitol and with my doctor in Sioux Falls—both of whom advised that self-quarantine was not required.” Thune returned home to South Dakota in a private plane to minimize any contact with the general public, according to his office.