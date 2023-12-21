Two Men Charged After Death of Patriots Fan During in-Game Brawl
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with assault, battery, and disorderly conduct following the death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney at a game in Gillette Stadium in September. Mooney died after collapsing during a fight in the stands with a group of attendees, according to NECN. The Office of Massachusetts’ Chief Medical Examiner ruled that the death was caused by “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation,” which led investigators to determine the findings didn’t call for homicide charges. CBS News reported that the two defendants, John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, are set to appear in court on Jan. 26. On Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a statement, thanking the public for sharing videos of the incident and members of the Foxborough Police Department.