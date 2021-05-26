John Warner, Virginia Senator for Three Decades, Has Died at 93: Report

Read it at Politico Playbook
John Warner, who served Virginia in the Senate for 30 years (and the sixth husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor), has reportedly died at the age of 93. Politico Playbook reported that Warner’s chief of staff shared the news overnight, saying that the former congressman died of heart failure. His wife Jeanne and daughter Virginia were said to be with him when he died. Warner served five terms in the Senate from 1979 to 2009, and he remains last Virginia Republican to have been elected U.S. senator. Warner was the last surviving of Taylor’s seven husbands.