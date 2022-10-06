John Waters Headed Back to the Silver Screen With ‘Liarmouth’ Adaptation
‘DEMENTED JOY’
Cult favorite John Waters is returning to filmmaking after an 18-year hiatus, broken only by the recent release of his first novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance, which he intends to adapt for the silver screen. The Baltimore-born filmmaker is slated to write and direct the new project, described lovingly by The New York Times as a filthy creation of sex and dysfunction written by a “true weirdo.” Waters, heralded as a king of camp, hasn’t produced a film for the big screen since 2004’s A Dirty Shame, but the auteur is better known for his deranged and sometimes revolting flicks like Polyester and Pink Flamingos, as well as crafting the cult favorite Baltimore tale Hairspray. “‘Liarmouth’ is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career,” Waters said in a statement. “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”