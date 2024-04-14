John Wayne Bobbitt Loses All 10 Toes Decades After His Wife Chopped Off His Penis
FAREWELL
More than 30 years after he first made headlines when his then-wife cut off his penis in his sleep, John Wayne Bobbitt has lost even more extremities. Bobbitt now has knobs for feet, having undergone multiple amputations throughout the years to remove his toes, the last of which were taken off in 2023. He lost them as a result of developing toxic peripheral polyneuropathy, which causes nerve damage and the loss of function of the extremities, after he was exposed to contaminated water while stationed at the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in the 1980s. In a recent interview with The Sun, Bobbitt said his time at Camp Lejeune left him with both physical and emotional damage, and he suspects the poisoned water may have had a role in his stormy relationship. “I wasn’t behaving the way I should have,” he admitted. “Maybe I would have made better decisions if my cognitive functioning wasn’t distorted by the chemicals.”