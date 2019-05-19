John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum has put an end to the three week-long box-office reign of DC Comics’ Avengers: Endgame. The well-received John Wick installment brought in $57 million in its first weekend, outperforming expectations and knocking Avengers out of the No. 1 spot. Marvel’s final Avengers installment collected $29.4 million during its fourth weekend of release. Parabellum also outpaced its two predecessors, John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, which brought in $14.4 million and $30.4 million opening weekends, respectively. The third installment of the R-rated action series sees star Keanu Reeves return as the titular ex-hitman on the run from assassins. Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne also star.