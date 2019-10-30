CHEAT SHEET
‘WE LOVE YOU POPS’
John Witherspoon, Comedian and Star of ‘Friday’ Movies, Dies Aged 77
Actor and comedian John Witherspoon—best known for his role as Ice Cube’s dad in the Friday films—has died at the age of 77, his family has confirmed. Witherspoon co-starred in three Friday films and also appeared in The Wayans Bros TV series and voiced the grandfather in The Boondocks animated series. He was also a frequent guest on The Late Show With David Letterman. Ice Cube wrote in a Twitter post late Tuesday: “I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him.” Witherspoon’s family wrote in a statement: “Our husband and father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always and forever.” Witherspoon is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.