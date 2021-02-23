John Yarmuth, Chairman of House Budget Committee, Buys Pot Stocks During Legal Weed Push

Read it at Popular Info
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), the chairman of the House Budget Committee, is getting a bit into the weeds when it comes to his stock trading. As the newsletter Popular Info reported Tuesday, Yarmuth bought thousands of dollars in stock in three cannabis companies in November, before announcing in December that he’d co-sponsored a bill to decriminalize marijuana. In February, Yarmuth purchased additional stock in all three of the cannabis companies, according to Popular Info. A Republican congressman, Brian Mast of Florida, also bought between $15,000 and $50,000 of stock in a Canadian cannabis company before voting to decriminalize, as first reported by The New York Times.