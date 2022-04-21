Johnny Depp Admits to Doing Drugs With Marilyn Manson in Defamation Trial
VERY BAD THINGS
Johnny Depp said Thursday that he has done drugs with some high-profile friends, including controversial musician Marilyn Manson, whose career has nosedived amid allegations of sexual abuse. “We’ve drank together, we’ve had cocaine together maybe a couple of times,” Depp, 58, said on the stand Thursday in Fairfax County, Virginia, Court. “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.” The statement, which prompted laughter in the courtroom, came during Depp’s third day on the stand in his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The actor alleges that Heard, whom he was married to for about a year, damaged his career after she penned a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself a domestic abuse survivor. Depp has denied all allegations of misconduct and has argued that it was Heard who was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has also denied any allegations of wrongdoing and has countersued Depp for $100 million.