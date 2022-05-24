Johnny Depp Calls Surprise Witness Who Tweeted Heard Was ‘Jealous and Crazy’

Johnny Depp’s lawyers sprang a surprise rebuttal witness on Tuesday afternoon: the owner of a luxury desert trailer-park where a group getaway in 2013 with Depp, Amber Heard, and friends allegedly turned violent.

Heard testified earlier in May in the ongoing defamation trial between the divorced couple that around a campfire at the Hicksville trailer park, Depp grabbed a female friend of Heard’s by the wrist because he was jealous and threatened to break it.

Afterward, Heard testified, Depp began smashing items inside their trailer.

Over a string of objections from Heard’s lawyers, Morgan Higby Night—who sold Hicksville in 2020 and has slammed Heard as “jealous and crazy”—testified on Tuesday: “I never saw Depp get physical with anyone.”

Night said he saw Depp and Heard arguing outside their trailer that night. “He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid,” he claimed.

But he admitted on cross examination that he once called Heard “jealous and crazy” that night in a tweet during the trial, even as he denied being a fan of Depp’s.