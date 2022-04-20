Johnny Depp Compares Amber Heard to His Own Mother

Johnny Depp detailed the deterioration of his relationship with his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, claiming that he dealt with constant bullying and abuse from the actress.

He went so far as to compare her to his mother, whom he described as a total nightmare.

“You start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother, in a sense. And I know that sounds perverse and obtuse, but the fact is, some people search for weaknesses in people,” the 58-year-old actor said in a Virginia courtroom as part of a $50 million defamation lawsuit he filed against Heard. “It was a sort of rapid-fire, endless parade of insults.”

The actor likening his ex-partner to a woman he told jurors abused him and his siblings throughout their childhood came on the eighth day of a civil trial in Fairfax County outside Washington. Depp has claimed his ex-wife “devastated” his career with a defamatory 2018 Washington Post op-ed that does not mention Depp by name, but in which Heard described herself as a domestic violence survivor and urged other women to come forward.

Depp has denied he ever abused women—going to far as to say on Wednesday he has “never struck Ms. Heard. I have never struck a woman in my entire life.” He insisted on the stand that Heard was the abuser in the relationship, which began after they met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diaries. They were married in 2015, and divorced by August 2016.

Speaking publicly about the alleged abuse for the first time, Depp said Heard “couldn’t be wrong” and would indulge in “demeaning name-calling” and, later, physical abuse.

Depp said that relationship got so toxic that he started seeing similarities between Heard and his mother, whom he described on the stand Tuesday as a “violent” and “cruel” woman.

“I would lock myself into the bathroom or somewhere she couldn’t get into. And that happened constantly over the years,” Depp said about his relationship with Heard. “It did not serve the relationship. It was meant to feed her needs. She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere.”

“Violence is unnecessary. Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don't think it works,” he added.

Heard has long denied she abused Depp, insisting she only ever acted in self-defense, and has since countersued him for defamation.

Jurors are faced with deciding whether Heard acted with “actual malice” when she wrote the Post editorial—meaning that the actress knew what she had written in piece was false—or that she published the piece with “reckless disregard” for the truth. The jury will also be asked to review some issues raised in Heard’s 2020 countersuit against Depp.

On Wednesday, Depp said Heard would accuse him of being a bad father, a “monster” who was addicted to drugs and alcohol, and would even threaten “to die” if he left her. (Depp previously said that his mother attempted suicide after his father left them.)

“Everything I did just didn’t fit her, she didn’t accept it. So I stayed, because, of course, I didn’t want to fail. I didn’t want to hurt anyone. Especially Ms. Heard. I didn’t want to break her heart,” Depp said.

The pair ultimately broke up in 2016, after Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against Depp. Two years later, the actress wrote in the Post op-ed that her decision to file that order made her “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” Heard wrote in the piece. “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Three months after the editorial was published, Depp filed the $50 million lawsuit against Heard, asserting that not only were his ex-wife’s allegations of abuse an “elaborate hoax” intended to hurt his career, but that those claims were self-serving, turning her into a “darling of the #MeToo movement.”

The lawsuit also states that Depp’s “reputation and career were devastated” by Heard’s first allegation of domestic abuse in 2016, specifically noting that Disney dropped the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise four days after the article was published.