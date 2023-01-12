Johnny Depp ‘Devastated’ by Friend Jeff Beck’s Death: Report

Read it at People
Johnny Depp was at Jeff Beck’s side as the guitarist died, according to People magazine. The two had a close friendship and had bonded over the summer as they toured on the heels of Depp’s high-profile defamation trial, a source told the magazine. The two went on to make an album together, 18, released last July. “Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated,” the source said. Depp was reportedly joined by other unnamed rock stars as Beck died at the age of 78 Tuesday. The guitar legend died from bacterial meningitis after “suddenly” contracting it.