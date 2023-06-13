Johnny Depp Finally Receives $1 Million Payout From Amber Heard
CHARITABLE
The $1 million settlement Johnny Depp reached with ex-wife Amber Heard in his highly publicized defamation case has finally been paid out, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ. Rather than keeping the money, Depp will donate sums of $200,000 each to five charities: the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. The charities’ causes range from granting wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to supporting efforts to preserve Indigenous communities. Sources said the actor’s donation to Painted Turtle and Tetiaroa Society—organizations inspired by Paul Newman and Marlon Brando, respectively—pay homage to Depp’s movie star idols. The payout was covered by Heard’s insurance company, TMZ reported.