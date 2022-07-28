Johnny Depp Just Sold 780 Works of Art for $3.6 Million
HOLLYWEIRD
Shortly after he announced the sale of his work on Instagram, 780 pieces of art by Johnny Depp sold via Castle Fine Art galleries to a number of buyers for a total of around $3.6 million on Thursday, the BBC reports. Castle Fine Art’s website crashed soon after Depp announced the sale. Depp, who was just awarded $15 million in damages in his now-concluded defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, makes paintings of iconic celebrity figures such as Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Bob Dylan. Heard, who’s maintained that she was the frequent target of Depp’s verbal and physical abuse, recently said that she didn’t blame the jury for ruling in Depp’s favor in their recent, globally publicized trial. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” Heard told NBC’s Today show in June.