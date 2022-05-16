Johnny Depp Lashed Out After Body Double Did Sex Scene, Amber Heard Testifies

After mistaking Amber Heard for a body double participating in a sex scene in the movie London Fields, Johnny Depp slapped the actress across the face and punched her jaw in a blind rage, she testified on Monday.

“I did not actually film the scene. He demanded that we watch it,” Heard said on the stand, adding, “So I have an incredibly jealous man who is already upset with me for breaking the ‘rule’ about participating in a sex scene. He was irate. He called me a liar and a whore.”

Heard said that the incident at a remote French chateau the two were staying in alone quickly turned more violent, claiming that at one point Depp “slapped me in the face in the bedroom, in the chateau we were staying in.”

“At another moment, he punched me across the jaw. At one point he either pushed or threw…. I went flying into this old church furniture,” Heard added. “I later thought I had a concussion.”

The violent outburst was just another example of abuse Heard said she sustained during her explosive short-lived union with the actor. Notably more stoic on the stand in Fairfax County, Virginia, court after a week-long hiatus in her civil defamation trial against Depp, Heard added that after the fight, she found a folder on the ex-husband’s computer titled “No Fun for JD.”

Inside the folder, she said, were photos of her “on various red carpets.”

Heard is seeking to resolve a $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed against her, claiming she “devastated” his career after publishing a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. In the piece, which did not mention Depp’s name but came years after Heard sought a restraining order against him, the actress identifies herself as a domestic violence survivor. Heard has since countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming defamation after at least one of his ex-attorneys suggested her account was a “hoax.”

Depp and his legal team have portrayed Heard as a physically and verbally abusive liar essentially preying on the MeToo movement throughout the trial. Heard’s team began to tell her story two weeks ago, painting a picture of serial, drug-fueled domestic violence by Depp.

A source close to Heard told The Daily Beast last week that after the actress finished her own testimony and pivots to cross-examination this week, her legal team is set to call Depp and actress Ellen Barkin—who has accused the actor of throwing a wine bottle at her in the 1990s—to the stand. Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, was also poised to testify sometime after the Aquaman actress finishes her own testimony.

“There’s an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium,” a spokesperson for Heard told The Daily Beast on Monday. “Today, we expect Depp's attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence–the truth—is not on Depp's side.”

“The one thing we suspect Depp's attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Speech?” the spokesperson added.

Two weeks ago, an often-emotional Heard recounted to jurors how her relationship with Depp turned violent in 2012 after the pair got into a fight over the actor’s tattoo that read “Wino forever,” in a former tribute to Winona Ryder. The duo met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and were married in 2015.

“It changes your life forever. You never forget that,” Heard said Monday about the first time she alleges Depp slapped her.

Heard also recounted several instances of abuse, noting on Monday that fights between the couple were so normalized, that they even created the safe word “couch” that could be invoked during one of their fights to signify a detente. “[Couch was] a word like ‘truce,’ where you put down the proverbial guns and say “we're not fighting anymore,” Heard said. “Unfortunately, the violence became almost normal, especially towards the end.”

In an audio recording played in court on Monday, Heard calls Depp “a baby” for claiming he was punched—an instance the actress said on the stand showed the “disparity in our fights.” Heard admitted that she did hit Depp during that altercation inside their Los Angeles penthouse, but only after he hit her first.

“No matter what I did, he still hit me,” Heard said, adding that she tried to take as much responsibility as she could to deescalate the situation.

Heard also mentioned the aftermath of a harrowing 2015 incident in Australia where Depp allegedly penetrated her vagina repeatedly with a liquor bottle that ultimately left her vomiting. After the attack, which she said left her with scars on her arms, Depp was “committed to getting clean” and the pair even discussed having kids and buying a farm in Australia.

“I thought he was punching me, I felt this pressure on my pubic bone…I remember looking around the room,” Heard said on the stand two weeks ago about the incident. “I remember looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass, and I remember just not wanting to move because I didn’t know if it was broken or if the bottle he had inside of me was broken. I couldn’t feel it, I didn’t feel pain, I didn’t feel anything... I just remember thinking, ‘Please God, please I hope it’s not broken.’”

Depp’s abuse was not only limited to Heard, the actress claimed on Monday. She said she witnessed Depp harm himself on at least one occasion, and nearly called 911 about it in 2014 after she saw him put cigarettes out on himself.