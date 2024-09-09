Johnny Depp is launching the first “immersive and experimental exhibition” of his artwork in a show titled “A Bunch of Stuff.”

The exhibition will open next month at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Manhattan, according to the New York Post. The multimedia showcase will include “large-scale immersive rooms, traditional gallery spaces, and themed retail, guiding you through the different phases of Depp’s life and creative journey, enriched by his own narration,” according to the exhibition’s website.

The show will open to the general public on Oct. 4, according to the Post.

The exhibition site says an enclosed space named the “Black Box” will form the heart of the exhibition. The 360-degree visual experience “was meticulously designed to transform Depp’s artwork from canvas to an animated film enhanced by Depp’s voice, recorded in sessions where he explored his life and artistic journey,” the site reads.

The Black Box will be surrounded by the “White Box,” according to the site, which “features over 60 physical artworks created by Johnny Depp, spanning three decades” as well as unspecified “artefacts from his world.”

An FAQ on the website advises visitors that the show was designed to be “appropriate for families” but “some curse words are used in the voiceover.”

In 2022, the Pirates of the Caribbean star put his debut collection of artworks up for sale. All 780 prints—which were portraits of Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor, and Al Pacino—sold out within hours for $3.6 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He’s since followed up with more sales, including a collection of Tarot-themed prints that are still available to buy: a framed set of four prints can be yours for just $15,950.